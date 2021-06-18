SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Shelby County's sheriff announced his resignation from office, citing police reform legislation as the reason.
In a letter making the announcement, Sheriff Don Koonce said he will step down on June 25, 2021.
"This decision was not an easy one for me to make, but (was) reaffirmed by the imminent change in police reform," Koonce said. "It is my hope that Illinois legislators dive deep into this reform and make sweeping changes. The safety of the public is at risk."
This follows a massive criminal justice reform bill of over 700 pages in length signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker in February. The law eliminated cash bail in the state and mandated police body camera usage for all officers. It limited the use of force, among other changes.
Law enforcement groups were critics of the bill. The Illinois State's Attorney's Association said the bill "will profoundly undermine public safety and overturn long-standing common-sense policies and practices in the criminal justice system."
Koonce noted it was a "pleasure and an honor" to serve Shelby County's citizens. He said he was blessed to work with outstanding men and women in the department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.