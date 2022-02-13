DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - Shemilah's Outreach in Decatur focuses on getting kids and teens in a better place by providing work programs after school programs. The organization was made in honor of Shemilah, who died as a result of gun violence in Decatur.
"These youth that I work with, they're Shemilah. And I don't want them to have to go through that tragedy, like my daughter," said Shemuel Sanders, father of Shemilah and founder of Shemilah's Outreach.
Today they attended a church service in her honor and looked back at what they've accomplished.
"It's growing so fast. I get calls from youth every day wanting to be a part of it, even parents now calling me [saying] 'hey, how can I get my youth involved?,'" Sanders said.
They have a space in the basement of perfect the praise, a new church started by someone close to Shemuel.
Now many area organizations have partnered with Shemilah's Outreach including just recently Amber Oberheim's Peacemaker Project 703.
"We needed a van. I reached out to her. And she didn't hesitate," Sanders said. Amber Oberheim said she knew as soon as she heard his cause she was inclined to help.
"Within about two minutes, he had my attention because I could hear his pain, and I recognized it instantly," Oberheim said. Her husband Chris was shot and killed on the job in Champaign. Since then, she has started an organization to help others.
They donated a van to help shuttle the kids involved with the outreach. Both attribute their sense of hope and purpose since each shooting to the love of God.
"It's clear to me that when you follow him, all things are possible," Oberheim said.
