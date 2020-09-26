Champaign Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured last night.
Police responded to the 1600 block of Sheffield Road where they found a 39-year old male with a single gun shot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital and his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
The preliminary investigation suggests that multiple shots were fired into an occupied residence and the victim was struck while he was lying in bed.
At this time the investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made. Any resident or business in the nearby area is encouraged to contact the police department.
If you have any information on this shooting you can contact Champaign police at 217-351-4545. You can also submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
