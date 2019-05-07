Shores Jewelry re-opening soon

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Shores Jewelry caught on fire back in March and a couple of months later, they're finally starting to get their business back together.
Owner Harold Shores says it's been a sad time for him. There was a lot of memories that went into the business.
"My father started in 1948 and we've been downtown in Mattoon since 1948," he said.
However, he says he's thankful it was just the business and not his family members who lived in the building.
For now, he says he will be temporarily re-opening his business just around the corner of where his old location is.
He has no intention of leaving downtown.
"We're going to have a temporary location at 1821 Broadway. Hopefully in the next three or four weeks it will be ready to go--So we'll be down for business for 60 days."
He says Shores Jewelry will probably stay there for about a year until they can go back to the old location.
The old location was demolished today and will be completely rebuilt.
"We're gonna be a little different. It's gonna be new show cases, new displays. What am I most looking forward to? My customers supporting my repair. The people of Mattoon and Charleston have been overwhelming and supporting (me)."