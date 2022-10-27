SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office was called to the 3rd Base Sports Bar after a report of shots fired outside the business around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday.
According to a release, deputies from the Sheriff's Office and officers from the Springfield Police Department, Illinois State Police, and Leland Grove Police Department all responded. The suspects fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.
Shortly after, the Sheriff's Office received a call from a local hospital about a 31-year-old man who had arrived with a gunshot wound. The medical status of the man is unknown at this time.
The shooting is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office Investigation's Division at 217-753-6840 or 217-753-6841.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.