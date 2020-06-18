SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Medical students in Springfield held a peaceful march while they called out racial injustice.
It's called "White Coats 4 Black Lives", a student-run organization. One of its goals is to "prepare students to speak out for racial justice."
While six feet apart and in groups of 10, students, faculty and staff marched for a mile on the streets of Springfield. Alex Worix, one of the organizers behind the event, said racism is a public health issue.
"Just like COVID-19, it needs to be decimated," Worix said. "We can no longer need to be silent. If we see racism within the institution, it needs to be addressed."
The march was well-received by the community. Dr. Jerry Kruse, the dead of SIU's school of medicine, said organizations should reflect on how they can take a stand against injustice.
"Take a look to see if there are any systemic biases, racism and other implicit biases that's going on in their organization," Dr. Kruse said.
The dean recently announced the school of medicine is an anti-racist institution.
