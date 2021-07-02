CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign Police are seeking the public's help in locating six individuals who are wanted for firearms-related offenses.
According to police, the following subjects are wanted:
Antonio Brown has an outstanding arrest warrant for the offense of failure to appear for aggravated discharge of a firearm; his bond on the warrant was set at $100,000.
Brown is described as a 38-year-old black male, weighing approximately 179 pounds and is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.
His last known address is listed in the 1000 block of E Water St., Urbana. Prior address listings include the 3600 block of Colleen Drive, Champaign.
Desmond Godbolt has an outstanding arrest warrant for the offense of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated battery to a pregnant person.
His bond on the warrant was set at $750,000.
Godbolt is described as a 23- year-old black male, weighing approximately 160 pounds and is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with black hair, brown eyes, and has a tattoo on his left and right arms.
His last known address is listed in the 300 block of Country Fair Drive, Champaign.
Michael Jackson has an outstanding arrest warrant for the offense of a felon in possession of a firearm.
His bond on the warrant was set at $25,000.
Jackson is described as a 36-year-old black male, weighing approximately 180 pounds, and is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with black hair, brown eyes; and has a tattoo on his left arm.
His last known address is listed in the 2700 block of Campbell Drive, Champaign.
Andre Seals has an outstanding arrest warrant for the offense of possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.
His bond on the warrant was set at $100,000.
Seals is described as a 36-year-old black male weighing approximately 145 pounds and is 5 feet, 8 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.
Seals last known address is listed in the 1600 block of Sheffield Road, Champaign.
Javon Stevens-Seets has an outstanding arrest warrant for the offense of possession of a stolen firearm.
His bond on the warrant was set at $50,000.
Stevens-Seets is described as a 24-year-old black male, weighing approximately 175 pounds and is 5 feet, 8 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo on his face, neck, and left arm.
His last known address is listed in the 700 block of Southwest Drive, Champaign.
Jamonhe Watkins has an outstanding arrest warrant for the offense of armed habitual activity and leaving the scene of an accident.
His bond on the warrant was set at $100,000.
Watkins is described as a 24-year-old black male weighing approximately 145 pounds and is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes, and has a tattoo on his left and right arms.
His last known address is listed in the 900 block of Gwendolyn Drive, Urbana.
Crime Stoppers Gun Bounty Reward Program allows anyone to leave anonymous tips. If your information helps lead to an arrest of a person who used a gun while committing a felony crime in Champaign County, you are eligible for a maximum $1,000 cash reward.
To date, in 2021, Champaign Police have responded to 136 confirmed calls regarding shots being fired.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals, they should contact the Champaign Police.
