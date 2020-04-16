DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A sixth resident of a Decatur long-term care facility has died.
Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe told WAND-TV about the latest death at Fair Havens early Thursday morning. This person was a woman in her 90's.
The station reported on a fifth and sixth death at this facility Wednesday. Each of those involved women in their 80's.
Families of two of the first three victims identified them as Sharon Logan, 74, and Joe Louis Stowe, 84. The third was a man in his 80's.
Macon County has six total deaths from COVID-19 and 43 confirmed cases. A total of 32 of those cases are associated with Fair Havens.