DEERFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - If you did a double take looking at the photo of this house, you are not the only one.
A house dubbed the "Skinny house" online has gone viral after someone posted a video of the outside of it to the social media app TikTok.
A video posted last week has been viewed more than a million times, with people shocked by its unbelievable proportions.
It was recently listed for in Deerfield, Illinois.
But it is nearly as unusual on the inside as it appears from the outside.
>>PHOTOS: 'Skinny house' in Illinois town goes viral
The house is actually very well known in the Chicago suburb. It is referred to as the "Pie House."
It is narrow at one end (only 3 feet wide) and opens up to a wider opposite side.
The house is 1,122 square feet and has two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms.
Someone bought the house Thursday for $260,000.
