DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - SkyWest will begin take off in the spring at the Decatur Airport.
Flights from Decatur to Chicago and Chicago to Decatur will begin on March 5.
“We are excited to be a part of the Decatur community and look forward to providing reliable, convenient air service,” said Greg Atkin, SkyWest Airlines managing director – Market Development. “Passengers will enjoy a seamless travel process and improved flight experience onboard the quiet, comfortable 50-passenger jet.”
The new air service was announced in December.
According to a release from the Decatur Park District, these flight times are timed to provided maximum connection opportunities for connections in Chicago.
Flights can be booked at united.com.