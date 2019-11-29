DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Small business runs in Paige Roach's blood.
"My mom owns Embroidered Expressions and I worked with her for several years," she said. "We just had this dream to open a women's clothing boutique and it was my opportunity to branch out and do my own thing."
Roach runs Penelope Boutique in downtown Decatur.
"I've just loved being able to be the first contact for a place my heart was already in," she said.
For the past two years, she's channeled her passion into each merchandise selection.
"I just don't think you can shop anywhere else and get the kind of customer service and hand-picked merchandise," Roach said.
Ryan McCrady's job is to bring business to Decatur and Macon County. Right outside his office window, sits bustling downtown shops and restaurants. As president of the Economic Development Corporation, he knows each one is a key piece to the puzzle.
"When people spend a dollar at a locally-owned small business, there's a bigger percentage of that, that actually goes back to the local economy," McCrady said. "Some estimates are between 50 and 60 percent."
But every dollar spent at Penelope Boutique and the dozens of other local businesses near it does more than just fund a business.
Each dollar helps fund a dream.
"Shopping local this weekend and year round is important because [small businesses] are the heart of our communities," Roach said. "Small businesses support our dreams, our families."