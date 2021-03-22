THOMPSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A small earthquake shook parts of southcentral Illinois Monday morning.
The US Geological survey says a 2.3 magnitude earthquake happened at 7:30 a.m. around 5.4 miles northwest of Thompsonville.
No damage or injuries have been reported. So far, just under a dozen people have reported feeling the small quake to the USG, reports can be submitted online here.
The earthquake is part of the New Madrid Seismic Network. According to geologists, hundreds of small earthquakes occur every year in the area but most are too small to be felt by humans and can only be detected by instruments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.