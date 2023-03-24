TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Taylorville businesses are banding together to encourage central Illinoisans to shop local with Small Town Taylorville Spring Shopping Kick-Off.
"We are talking home decor, furniture, there's candles, crystals. Anything that you can think of— we have the shops for it. Anything that you want, we have— and it all stays in the community which is the best thing," Melissa Selby, a spokeswoman with Small Town Taylorville, told WAND News.
Twenty local businesses are taking part in the event, hoping to attract customers from around the region for a day of shopping to kick of the spring season.
"We're trying to bring people into the community and support our local businesses, so that way it really helps our local community grow and it really helps our local families," Selby explained.
Dear Yesteryear said cross promoting other entrepreneurs will help bring more customers in their doors as well.
"We actually fare far better together than we do individually," Dyanne Skinner, co-owner of Dear Yesterday, told WAND News.
Skinner said at a time when everyone's wallet is taking a hit from inflation, the deals and discounts will help shoppers afford the good they want.
"Its a really good opportunity to make your dollar stretch and still find really good items for home decor, clothing, toys— there's all kinds of stores here in small town Taylorville," Skinner added.
She said that's especially important for small business owners who are also feeling the strain of rising prices.
"Just as the individuals are stretching their dollar, so is the small business. If you spend your money with the big corporation they don't know who you are. We know people by name," Skinner explained.
Small Town Taylorville's spring shopping event will take place March 24th and 25th. Click here for a list of participating stores and their hours of operation.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.