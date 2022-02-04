LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND)- According to Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District, a heavy snowdrift delayed fire units from extinguishing a house fire in Lincoln Friday morning.
Lincoln Rural and auto aid departments responded to a residential structure fire with heavy smoke and fire through the roof in the 1100 block of 1100 St at approximately 4:09 a.m.
Officials report that units could not access the residence upon arrival due to heavy snow drifting across the road, making it impassible.
Township plows were requested and began clearing the road, and once opened, units began to extinguish the fully engulfed house.
The residence occupants were reported to have made it out safely, without injury, and kept warm in a nearby machine shed.
Officials also report that several neighbors pitched in and transported personnel to the scene via snowmobiles due to the snowy road conditions.
As a result of the fire the house was deemed to be a complete loss.
At this time, no further information has been made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.