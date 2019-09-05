ILLINOIS (WAND) – Two Illinois soldiers killed in Iraq over a decade ago are remembered on the anniversary of their deaths.
Sgt. Shawna Morrison, 26, of Paris and Spc. Charles Lamb, 23, of Casey both lost their lives in a Sept. 5, 2004 mortar attack that happened in Baghdad. Both of them were part of the Illinois National Guard's 1544th Transportation Company.
The Illinois National Guard issued a statement in their memory Thursday.
“Our thoughts are with their families and friends as they remember them today,” leaders said.