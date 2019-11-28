(WAND) – The holiday shopping season is here, and some stores will be open for Thanksgiving day shopping.
Here’s a list of the stores open:
- Bass Pro Shops: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Bed Bath & Beyond: 5 p.m. - 12 a.m.
- Best Buy: 5 p.m. Thursday - 1 a.m. Friday. Reopening at 8 a.m. Friday
- Big Lots!: 7 a.m. - Midnight
- Cabela's: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- GameStop: 3 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- JC Penney: Open starting at 2 p.m.
- Kmart: 6 a.m.-midnight for most stores across the country.
- Kohl's: Open at 5 p.m. (Some locations may open at a different time)
- Macy's: Open at 5 p.m.
- Sears: Open at 6 p.m. Thursday through Black Friday.
- Target: 5 p.m. Thursday - 1 a.m. Friday. Reopening at 7 a.m. Friday
- Walmart: Black Friday deals begin at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Check your local store for hours it will be open.
However, some stores decided to stay closed to let their families celebrate together on Thanksgiving.
Here is a list of those stores closed today:
- Abt
- Academy Sports
- Ace Hardware
- Army and Air Force Exchange stores
- At Home
- AT&T
- Barnes & Noble
- Big 5 Sporting Goods
- Burlington
- The Container Store
- Cost Plus World Market
- Costco
- Crate & Barrel
- Dillard's
- Guitar Center
- Harbor Freight Tools
- H&M Stores
- Half Price Books
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- Ikea
- Jos. A. Bank
- La-Z-Boy (Each store sets its own hours)
- Lowe's
- Office Depot
- OfficeMax
- Pet Supplies Plus
- Petco
- Petsmart
- Marshall's
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Pier 1
- REI (Will also be closed on Black Friday)
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- T.J. Maxx
- Tractor Supply Stores
- West Marine Stores