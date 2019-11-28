Generic shopping

Photo: NBC Chicago 

(WAND) – The holiday shopping season is here, and some stores will be open for Thanksgiving day shopping.

Here’s a list of the stores open:

  • Bass Pro Shops: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond: 5 p.m. - 12 a.m.
  • Best Buy: 5 p.m. Thursday - 1 a.m. Friday. Reopening at 8 a.m. Friday
  • Big Lots!: 7 a.m. - Midnight
  • Cabela's: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • GameStop: 3 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • JC Penney: Open starting at 2 p.m.
  • Kmart: 6 a.m.-midnight for most stores across the country.
  • Kohl's: Open at 5 p.m. (Some locations may open at a different time)
  • Macy's: Open at 5 p.m.
  • Sears: Open at 6 p.m. Thursday through Black Friday.
  • Target: 5 p.m. Thursday - 1 a.m. Friday. Reopening at 7 a.m. Friday
  • Walmart: Black Friday deals begin at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Check your local store for hours it will be open.

However, some stores decided to stay closed to let their families celebrate together on Thanksgiving.

Here is a list of those stores closed today:

  • Abt
  • Academy Sports
  • Ace Hardware
  • Army and Air Force Exchange stores
  • At Home
  • AT&T
  • Barnes & Noble
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods
  • Burlington
  • The Container Store
  • Cost Plus World Market
  • Costco
  • Crate & Barrel
  • Dillard's
  • Guitar Center
  • Harbor Freight Tools
  • H&M Stores
  • Half Price Books
  • Hobby Lobby
  • Home Depot
  • Ikea
  • Jos. A. Bank
  • La-Z-Boy (Each store sets its own hours)
  • Lowe's
  • Office Depot
  • OfficeMax
  • Pet Supplies Plus
  • Petco
  • Petsmart
  • Marshall's
  • Nordstrom
  • Nordstrom Rack
  • Pier 1
  • REI (Will also be closed on Black Friday)
  • Staples
  • Stein Mart
  • T.J. Maxx
  • Tractor Supply Stores
  • West Marine Stores