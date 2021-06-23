DECATUR, Ill (WAND) South Side Country club is partnering with Macon Resources, Inc. to create a golf camp for adults with disabilities, and the excitement is huge for them. This is the first of its kind, and General Manager and Head Golf Professional of South Side Country Club, Nick Taute, says it has been great to forge this union with MRI.
The camp is giving 60 adults basic golf skills like driving, chipping, and putting. The Pro Shop staff, volunteers from the club, MRI staff, and The Millikin Golf team will be helping teach within the 4 summer lesson sessions.
President and CEO of MRI, Amy Bliefnick, says this will teach those adults more about gold and help them both mentally and physically this summer.
One adult shares her experience of the first golf lesson.
"I'm excited because this is my first time golfing.... I have been here before, but I haven't golf before...I'm confident I can do it. Golf is a good sport that you don't pick up on real easily. But you could come back and practice more you to try just to to filter golfers out there. No matter if you can do it or not just do your best and see what you can do and achieve," she said. Even though she uses a rolling walker to get around, she was determined to try golf, even if she had to sit down to do it.
The other sessions will occur this summer through September.
