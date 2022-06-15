Special Olympics hit home in Central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - Thousands all over the country competed for gold in the 2022 USA Special Olympics in Orlando Florida last week. And a local Illinois resident brought home two gold medals.
Jordan Van Kooten was happy to show me his medals. He placed first in both the 100 and 400 meter run and fifth in mini javelin, but its not just about the medals.
"The Special Olympics gives our athletes a chance to do some things they've always been told they can't. It also gives them a lot of social skills, it's a place where they belong. And so many areas the school, the community, they don't belong, but there they do and they're not different," said his father Kelly Van Kooten.
Jordan has trained for this moment since 2011, saying competing in the USA games meant he got to go up against the best.
"It at times got little overwhelming. The pageantry, the size, the scope of it all. Knowing that each state had chosen the athletes that they wanted to go there, and Jordan was one of the athletes. Just being on a national stage. It was at ESPN Wild World sports," said Kelly.
But according to Jordan..."it was good" he said.
Jordan's father mentions the importance of showing support to local teams , and now is the perfect time. Local residents are kick starting the Special Olympics in Illinois this week with the law enforcement torch run.
"Sharing through our communities by running the torch of inclusion, awareness and a community for everyone is huge. And we're just so glad to get back to getting out there to our communities of how special Special Olympics are," said Diane Vanderkooy.
From athletics to swimming to gymnastics, over 900 athletes will participate this weekend, and they can't wait.
"I'm looking forward to the summer games. But this is so exciting, i'm going to compete, be with my friends my family. And it's time to do our thing," said Ben Simpson.
The Special Olympics in Illinois will begin Friday June 17th through Sunday June 19th. Events will be held in Normal, Illinois. Visit https://www.soill.org for more information.
