DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A spider monkey has been born at Scovill Zoo in Decatur.
Mother Ethel gave birth on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Zoo officials said the baby is doing well.
Right after being born the baby can cling onto the mother’s hair while she climbs and jumps from perch to perch. In the wild, spider monkeys come from Central and South America.
Ethel (age 17) was born at the Henson Robinson Zoo in Springfield and came to Scovill Zoo in 2008. Willie (age 24), the father, was born at Henry Doorly Zoo, Omaha, Nebraska, went to the Santa Anna Zoo in California before coming to Scovill Zoo in 2012.
This is the first baby for this spider monkey pair and the first spider monkey born at Scovill Zoo.
At this time the gender of the baby is unknown.
Many primates in Central and South America are endangered due to the loss of habitat, the fragmentation of habitat, hunting, and the pet trade.
Black headed spider monkeys, like Willie and Ethel, are listed as critically endangered.
Zoo guests should be able to see the new baby when Scovill Zoo opens for its regular season on April 2.
