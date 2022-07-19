SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- For the first time since 2010, Springfield City Council has approved a new ward map.
The map needed to be redrawn after Springfield was found to have lost population during the 2020 census. Council members have been debating how to redraw the map while ensuring sitting representatives would remain in their district.
During the council meeting Tuesday evening the Wyndham project was also discussed. Council has been considering a zoning changes to allow a developer to convert the hotel in an apartment complex. The project did not receive the 7 votes needed from council to move forward.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
