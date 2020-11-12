SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield's fire department reported 73 total firefighters in quarantine Friday, along with a total of 19 who had tested positive for COVID-19.
This comes after firefighters reported 37 people were quarantined on Nov. 9. Twelve firefighters had tested positive for the virus at that time.
Crews said all fire stations are open and providing services. Engine 2 and Engine 12 will not be operating until further notice due to the change in numbers. Both engines are part of a multi-company station house.
“While this is not ideal, it is our current reality with so many of our members who have been exposed,” said Springfield Fire Chief Allen Reyne. “The department will begin working with our regional hospitals to determine if our methodology for quarantine, which we have used since day one, is still supported by CDC.”
Reyne said this will be a temporary shutdown. He added the department will be working hard to get firefighters back quickly while keeping the safety of everyone in mind.
