SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield city aldermen are giving high praise to the fire department amid budget discussions.
It was a record setting year for the Springfield Fire Department.
"We surpassed 21,000 runs this year- that's our highest volume ever," Chief Brandon Blough told the council Monday night.
Firefighters responded to more calls than ever before in 2021. The increase was mostly to a rise in hazmat responses, false alarms and EMS calls. Firefighters are now being asked to fill the gap while there has been a shortage of paramedics.
"This is something that's out of our control. These are privatized companies and we can do our best to work with them," Blough explained.
But aldermen said they want answers as to why firefighters are spending so much of their time and resources on EMS calls as they try to reign in their own overtime costs.
"If we administered medications, treatment and then an ambulance comes and transports that patient to the hospital, who bills for that treatment?" Alderwoman Erin Conley asked Blough.
"The ambulance companies bill for that treatment," Blough explained.
Aldermen plan to bring in the three private companies that operate ambulance services for the city to ask for reimbursement.
Blough is also tackling overtime by hiring 18 more firefighters.
"Those people would be on by October, so you could get about 5 months of relief," Blough explained.
But Mayor Jim Langfelder said it's time for more drastic action, including changes to the union contract when it comes to minimum manpower and pension contributions.
"We can continue to put our heads in the sand and not pay attention to the problems of the pensions and everything else," Langfelder said.
But with new firefighters, a new fire station and a new focus on the future, aldermen are confident they're headed in the right direction.
"I have total faith and confidence in you chief - in you," Alderwoman Kristin DiCenso said to the chief Monday night.
The department is budgeted to receive one new fire station to be built in the Panther Creek area. Three others will be torn down and rebuilt in new locations. The four new stations are expected to cost $12 million and be partially paid for with federal pandemic dollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.