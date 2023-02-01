SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield firefighters were called to a fire at one of the Nudo Products buildings Tuesday afternoon.
Around 3:15 p.m. the Springfield Fire Department were called out for a fire in a commercial building in the 1600 block of Taylor Ave.
Heavy smoke was showing from the rear of the building when crews arrived.
Thick black smoke was filling up the building. Crews found an interior wall on fire, smoldering fires in the dust collection system with two sprinkler heads activated.
All workers were accounted for.
A total of 35 firefighters responded to bring the fire under control in around 20 minutes.
A mobile ventilation unit responded to help with ventilation efforts.
The fire remains under investigation.
