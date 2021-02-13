St. Louis MO. (WAND)- A Springfield Illinois man is charged after stealing a funeral van.
The van had a woman's body inside and was stolen Thursday at a gas station.
38-year-old Brian Schaake was charged with stealing a motor vehicle and Christina Kalb was charged with second-degree misdemeanor tampering with a mother vehicle.
A William Harris Funeral Home employee left the van running at a gas pump with the keys inside as he went to use the gas stations bathroom, only to discover the van had been stolen.
Video surveillance showed the two suspects get into the car, driving away.
A Jefferson County driver saw the van and followed it. The van then pulled into a Walmart in Festus.
The van and body were recovered.
Schaake is being held on $40,000 cash only bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.