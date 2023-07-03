SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Mayor Misty Buscher is extending a Local State of Emergency due to severe storms that impacted the City of Springfield on Thursday.
Mayor Buscher states the damage and destruction to the City is to such an extent that extraordinary measures must be taken to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the City of Springfield and its residents.
The State of Emergency was previously set to expire July 2. It will now remain in effect until the adjournment of the July 5 regularly scheduled City Council meeting.
The extension opens up tools and resources that the Mayor can use through executive action to help in resolving the emergency.
