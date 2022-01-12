SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A scary stabbing situation brought out the best of three Springfield officers. All three were honored for their life-saving efforts.
The officers helped a stabbing victim on Jan. 9 in the 1200 block of W. Governor St. Police said a person had been stabbed multiple times and had wounds to his stomach, chest and right arm. He was bleeding profusely on the scene, and the responding officers helped with medical aid.
Medical personnel later said the actions of the officers likely saved the victim's life.
The three officers to receive the honor are Officer Dayton Edwards, Officer Nicholas Renfro and Officer Ryan Montcalm.
