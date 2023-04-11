SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Police Department Chief Ken Scarlette will start his medical leave today to seek treatment for prostate cancer.
Chief Scarlette is supposed to be gone for four to six weeks. During Scarlette's leave, Assistant Chief Joshua Stuenkel will be in charge.
Stuenkel informed SPD officers of his conditions and has spoken to current Mayor Jim Langfelder and Mayor-elect Misty Buscher.
