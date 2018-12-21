SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department is warning residents of a new phone scam targeting Springfield residents and those in neighboring states.
It has been reported that individuals as far away as Alabama, Tennessee, Minnesota and Wisconsin have been receiving phone calls from an unknown person claiming that they are their grandchild who is going through a financial hardship. They request the individual to send money for assistance.
The number showing up on caller-ID is the Springfield, Illinois Police Internal Affairs Division (217-788-8380), and it is unlawfully being used. All individuals are to be on alert and to understand this is a scam. At this time there are no reported calls to Springfield-area residents.
If you or someone you know has fallen victim to this scam and provided funds, please contact your local authorities.