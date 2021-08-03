SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Springfield Police to host National Night Out 2021 Tuesday evening.
National Night Out has been held annually since 1984 to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances strengthening neighborhood spirit and promoting police-community partnerships.
The following neighborhoods are holding activities for Springfield's National Night Out:
- SHA is hosting an event at Brandon Court and will have games and activities at the playground from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- SHA is hosting an event on Johnson Park Drive from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. There will be police and fire department vehicles, as well as a police K-9 demo.
- Pioneer Park Neighborhood Association is hosting a cookout at the Boys and Girls Club, located at 300 South 15th Street, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Iles Park Neighborhood Association is gathering at Iles Park, located at 2000 South 6th Street, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Police and fire department vehicles will be in the area, and a police K-9 demo is planned.
- Trevi Gardens Neighborhood Association is hosting an event at the South 2nd Street entrance from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Twin Lakes Neighborhood Association is hosting a cookout at the South Pavilion from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
All events and activities are free to the community.
