CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - In a unique and powerful gift for fallen Officer Chris Oberheim's family, one Springfield man built a model Champaign police car.
Samuel Gool is a former police officer turned car enthusiast.
"I've built over probably close to probably 3,000, if not 30,000 cars," Gool told WAND News.
But his latest car is probably one of the most important. It's a model Champaign police car dedicated to the memory of Oberheim.
"When I heard about Officer [Oberheim], I built a memorial car for him," Gool said.
Gool has been making model cars for over 40 years.
"I started building model cars when I was 15 years old, and pretty much grew from there," Gool said.
He specializes on building model cars for different police departments across the country, as showcased on his Facebook page. After hearing about Officer Obeheim's death, it hit too close to home.
"I was involved in an officer-involved shooting myself," Gool said. "I wanted to you know, just touch with the family, to just have something to remember their fellow officer and family."
