SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The American Red Cross announced Lynn Ehmen as one of the 2021 American Red Cross Essential Services Heroes.
Throughout the pandemic, Ehmen dedicated her time to helping the Springfield community. She mentioned hearing the news of schools being closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a mother of four and someone who knows how students and families rely on food from schools, she knew she needed to step up and help.
"The kids that depend on that breakfast and lunch every day at school. I was really concerned with how they were going to get fed," Ehmen said.
As a child, Ehmen grew up poor in her small county community. She remembered how others would help her family when they needed it, offering boxes of food at her school. The generosity inspired her to give back.
"I always think about those kids and I worried that was the only time of the day they got meals, I was just very, very concerned about these kids and how they are going to handle getting meals to them," she said.
She hopped on a Facebook page called Springfield Families Helping Families and noticed the need for food. Many posting their fear of going hungry and not knowing how they could provide for their families.
"I gathered a group of volunteers," Ehmen said. "I raised about $20,000 and we took food to people everyday."
Starting with the basics like milk, bread, eggs and cheese. Ehmen would go from house to house with a loaded van handing out food to her Springfield neighbors.
However, the need was high. After noticing a couple of micro-pantries around town, Ehmen decided it was time to get more up around town and she worked with some friends to get 14 up at various locations around Springfield. Her first was at Washington Middle School.
"I was aware there was food insecurity in Springfield, there is food insecurity everywhere, but when I started delivering to people and picking up from food banks and delivering to people, it made me cry," she said.
In addition to the micro-pantries, Ehmen launched a communal garden behind Washington Middle School. With the help of Vince Turner, Washington Middle School principal, the communal garden will be home to various vegetables and fruits that people living around the school can come and pick at any time.
"The pandemic opened my eyes. I really had no idea how bad this was before, then with the pandemic it was quadrupled with pain, not having food for your kids is horrifying," Ehmen said.
While announced as one of the 2021 American Red Cross Essential Services Heroes, Ehmen credited the award to the community. While she called herself "just the face" of the movement, she praised the people close to her and the ones who supported her mission to make sure no one went hungry in Springfield.
"It's not just me, it's the whole community," she said.
Ehmen is asking for community help with the garden at Washington Middle School. People interested should find the Communal Garden at Washington Middle School on Facebook to get connected.
Ehmen said she couldn't have done all the work without donations and help. She mentioned Michael Clark of Ecofluent for donating fruit trees for the communal garden and Dellert's Paint Store for donating all of the paint used on the pantries.
