SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield skating facility has announced it will now require kids under 16 to have parental chaperones at certain weekend times.
The policy is active from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. The chaperone must show a valid ID and be over 21 years old. They must stay inside of the building with the children.
Skateland South said there has been "unacceptable behavior and language" by children who are left unattended.
"All unattended minors dropped off without a chaperone will NOT be allowed to stay," a Facebook post said. "Thank you for your cooperation!"
