DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Runners from across Decatur are on their way to St. Jude's Peoria Clinic, as part of the annual St. Jude's Run.
One of those runners is Andrea Dunker. She told WAND News she feels just as at home at St. Jude's main campus in Memphis, as she does in Decatur.
"St. Jude's down there is amazing. Watching the community that they're building down there, because of all of the donations that they're getting in all of the time, I can't be more blessed for them," Dunker explained.
Her daughter, Olivia, was first diagnosed with cancer at just 2 1/2 years old. Seven years later, she was diagnosed with another form of cancer.
"We found out that she does indeed have Li-Fraumenis. So 9 years ago we didn't know how much this was going to impact part of our life, that cancer was going to be part of our life, but now it will always be a part of our life," Dunker told WAND News.
Li-Fraumenis is a syndrome children inherit, making them more likely to develop cancer over their lifetime.
"Without the supporters of St. Jude those doors and those lights would not be on, and I wouldn't have the doctors that I have for her. I know without a doubt that I would not have her here today, and I need all the time that I can get with her," Dunker said.
Thanks to advanced testing and screening at St. Jude's, Olivia is getting the care she needs.
"You do it for the kids, and that's why we're out here, no matter how hot it is or how tired you are," runner Debbie Mayberry told WAND News.
Mayberry is one of the runners returning this year. She and others hope to grow the event as they raise awareness for the cause.
"This is something we do every year and you don't have to be a seasoned runner to do this," runner Stacy Schmid explained.
Runners from 35 cities across the region will meet in Peoria, and are expected to raise a combined $5-million for the children's research hospital.
"Once we get to Peoria, a lot of times we're greeted by some patients holding signs saying 'thank you St. Jude's runners for raising money' and it's very emotional," Dave Moor, the Coordinator for the Decatur/Peoria St. Jude's Run, told WAND News.
The group will run the 92 miles relay style, arriving tomorrow afternoon.
Click here to donate to St. Jude's Hospital.
