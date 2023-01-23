DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur is seeking approval from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board (HFSRB) to discontinue the service of advanced inpatient rehabilitation, obstetrics and newborn nursery, pediatrics, and inpatient behavioral health services.
Multiple reasons for the discontinuations are cited in a release from St. Mary's including effects of the pandemic, lagging patient volumes, and rising labor costs.
The hospital does not plan on shutting down entirely.
“First and foremost, please be assured that HSHS is committed to keeping HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital open and on the current Decatur campus,” said St. Mary’s President and CEO Theresa Rutherford. “We intend to be in Decatur for decades to come.”
Staff who work in the affected departments have been notified by St. Mary's and HSHS is "exploring opportunities with impacted colleagues to transition to other roles."
The application for these changes will be submitted to the board on the last day of January and may not be decided until March or later.
Multiple Decatur residents have reached out to WAND News with disappointment regarding the discontinuation of services in the area.
