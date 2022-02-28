CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign is facing a "staffing crisis" in the police department and needs dozens of police officers, its city manager said.
According to a report from The News-Gazette, Champaign needs more than two dozen officers. Out of 25 vacancies, 14 are patrol officer jobs.
Starting salary is $64,780 with no previous experience.
Champaign City Manager Dorothy David has used the phrase "staffing crisis" to describe the situation. The newspaper reports there has been an aggressive advertising campaign by the city in recent weeks, and more steps have been taken to try to help with boosting hiring.
The city launched a continuous hiring process that allows people to apply every month, David said, and a $20,000 incentive is being offered to attract experienced officers to make a lateral transfer to work for Champaign.
The city received 12 applications for entry-level officer jobs in the first two weeks of the changed hiring process.
But there are more retirements expected to happen, and David warned it will take years for hiring to catch up to departures.
David offered a theory for why a police shortage has intensified in recent years.
“I absolutely believe that the stressors and demands of being a police officer in today’s world are causing people to look at whether policing is a career they want to consider,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.