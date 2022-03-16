SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois bill looking to give relief to families hit by rising gas prices has been introduced.
State Rep. Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville) introduced House Bill 5723, which looks to cap the sales tax on gas at 18 cents per gallon for motor fuel, with 80 percent of that amount for gasohol and biodiesel blends.
“Runaway inflation and the high price of oil is driving gas prices to levels not seen in years," Bourne said. "Illinois is one of the rare states that has a sales tax on gas, so as gas prices increase, the price per gallon becomes even more costly for family budgets and small businesses across Illinois. People need relief and this legislation provides real relief to limit the pain at the pump.”
The fuel prices are becoming event higher because the state collects a gas sales tax by percentage instead of by a flat, rate, Bourne's office said.
The full bill can be viewed in a PDF document attached to this story.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.