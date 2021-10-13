ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois officials are looking to bring unclaimed property worth millions of dollars to its owners.
Letters were mailed out by Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs to tens of thousands of Illinoisans who have unclaimed property. Unclaimed items can range from a final paycheck a person forgot to cash to a refund mailed to the wrong address.
The state treasurer said it's his goal to get money back into the hands of consumers.
"We know when we give that money back and they in turn spend it at a local business or a local restaurant, that money circulating through the economy does a lot more good for the state than it does sitting in a bank account in Springfield," Frerichs said.
Letters will arrive in October.
If someone gets a letter, they should open it and click here to claim the money.
