URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A new state-of-the-art cafeteria is opening at Carle Foundation Hospital.
The new reFresh Eatery space is located in the lower level of the Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
The renovated cafeteria has been in the works for a year and a half.
Construction is expected to be fully completed in April.
“This has been a once-in-a-lifetime project for our team,” Kevin Steffes, director, Food Services, Carle Foundation Hospital said. “We are so excited about the new and refreshing changes this will bring to everyone that visits the reFresh Eatery.”
Construction on this project used a phased approach:
- Phase 0 included a new break room, staff bathroom, dish room, conference room and support space for staff offices.
- Phase 1 included a new tray line and preparation area for all in-patient food service.
- Phase 2 included a new dining and serving area, public restroom, and all new preparation and refrigeration units for the retail food service area.
Phase 3, which is still in progress, will include two additional refrigeration units and dry storage spaces.
Carle said fan favorites will still be available, but reFresh Eatery will include new, exciting options for those looking for something different. The popular Sally the Salad Robot will also be available to make custom, fresh salads.
“Favorites like the made-to-order omelets at breakfast will remain,” Steffes said. “However, there is a new and improved big bowl station incorporating two featured salads weekly and the ability to create your own salad prepared by a Food Service staff member.”
The Grubhub campus app is still present and allow team members to control order/pick-up time of their food.
“The experience we want our patients, families and team members to have doesn’t stop at the bedside,” Lynne Barnes, president, Carle Foundation Hospital said. “We want this cafeteria to be a world-class dining and food service experience that makes a hospital stay, or brief visit, more comfortable. We are so proud to have this open and operating.”
