SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - State Rep. Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) will not seek to be re-elected in 2024.
Rep. Caulkins confirmed the news to WAND, saying he will serve out the remainder of his current term.
Caulkins, a retired Army major, represents the 88th House District. He is 76 years old.
He was a Decatur city councilman from 2005 to 2009 and was on Eastern Illinois University's board of trustees from 2015 to 2018.
Caulkins was the lead plaintiff in one of three state-level lawsuits taking on Illinois’ semiautomatic weapons ban that was signed into law by Governor J.B. Pritzker in January.
A judge in Macon County ruled in favor of Caulkins in March, calling the ban unconstitutional.
That ruling was appealed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. It now goes to the Illinois Supreme Court.
