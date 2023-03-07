DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — State Senator Doris Turner (D-Springfield) and the Illinois Department of Central Management Services have partnered together to host a statewide career fair in honor of Women's History Month on March 8.
The fair will take place at the Decatur Public Library on 130 N. Franklin St. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“There are hundreds of jobs available across the state that many people aren’t aware of,” said Turner (D-Springfield). “The state offers great benefits and I encourage those who are interested in a new job or ready to start their career to attend the job fair.”
CMS works behind the scenes to support more than 80 state agencies, boards, and commissions.
“Historically, women were discouraged from entering the workplace – let alone taking on leadership positions,” Turner said. “This Women’s History Month, we are uplifting and empowering women to remind them that they have a right to be in the workplace and no one should tell them otherwise.”
To find career opportunities with the state of Illinois, visit work.illinois.gov
