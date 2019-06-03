SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - As the summer days get longer, so will spending time in the sun.
Summertime for some is spent on the beach, at the lake, in the pool, at theme parks or even working outside on landscaping. Doctors with HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital encourage people to practice sun safety.
"All races, gender, as well as age, we care very much in order to prevent," explained Dr. Suzanne Clark. "We're preventing skin cancer and we're preventing aging."
Dr. Suzanne Clarke works as a physician for HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital and said according to the CDC, the sun's ultraviolet rays can damage the skin in as little as 15 minutes.
"The best way is to apply sunscreen," said Dr. Clarke. "Sunscreens should be 30 and above, but also have zinc oxide and titanium oxide for prevention."
Dr. Clarke said many people want to lay out and look tan, but avoiding sunscreen can potentially cause issues later in life for some who choose to not wear sunscreen.
"In the long haul a lot of young folks like to go out and they love to tan and go on the beach, and that's fine, but maybe 5 years, 10 years, 20 years down the line there is a possibility for skin cancer and that's what you get to see me," said Dr. Clarke.
Doctors with HSHS Good Shepherd created a list of ways to for people to protect themselves and their families this summer:
- Shade - Seek shade under a tree, umbrella or other shelter
- Sunscreen - Always wear sunscreen and protective clothing, even if it's overcast day. Use at least SPF 30 before heading outside. Make sure to reapply if out in sun for more than two hours and/or after swimming, sweating or towelling off.
- Hats - Hats with a brim all the way around that shades the face, ears and back of neck. Wear hats with tightly woven fabric, not holes that let sunlight through. Baseball caps leave ears and back of the neck exposed.
- Sunglasses- Sunglasses help protect eyes from UV rays and the tender skin around eyes from sun exposure. Look for sunglasses that block both UVA and UVB rays for best protection.
- Clothing- Wearing tightly woven clothing, and long sleeves and pants can protect from UV rays.
Dr. Clarke encouraged people to be prepared this summer and understand the risk factors that come with spending long periods of time in the sun. For more information about sun safety click here.