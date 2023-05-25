DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — To help curve the trend of summer violence, Shemilah's Outreach will host a peace march. The Stop the Violence Youth Peace March is Saturday, May 27 at 11:30 a.m.
"We're going to start off with our peace march. The youth violence peace march. It's right before my daughter was killed. And right before the summer kick off, "said Shemuel Sanders, CEO, executive director of Shemilah's Outreach.
The march will begin at Hess Park and end at the Decatur Civic Center. There will be several guest speakers, including Senator Doris Turner.
The first 250 to show will receive a raffle ticket. Winners can choose from food trucks for a free item of choice. The Turkey Man, Kona Ice, D-Boe's Chicken and Waffles, and more will be there.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.