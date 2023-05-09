TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. (WAND) — Recent storms swept across Central Illinois, causing damage along the way. Hartke Swine Center, a local farm in Teutopolis took some of the damage. Wicked winds destroyed the farm's monoslope Monday morning. The cattle barn kept over 300 heads of cattle.
"I don't know how hard of a gust it came out of the south, or what is was exactly out of the south, but it took the entire monoslope. It picked it up, broke the front pillars and threw it out in the field behind," said David Hartke, owner of Hartke Swine Center Inc.
Hartke calls it a miracle no animals were hurt in the storm. He says early Monday morning, the family first noticed the damage when pulling into the property.
"My first thought I had to kill the power because we had powerlines of course were all pulled down and the calves were in the powerlines," said Hartke.
"My next thought was I got to start finding some homes. I think, I don't know, I didn't count them, but I would say north to 300 phone calls and text messages."
Hartke says all of the cattle were successfully relocated nearby. However, cleaning up the debris and farm will be the real challenge.
"That's all broken up into four-by-four pieces all across the field to the north. So, we're going to be picking all that up hopefully before the rain on Thursday," said Hartke.
The impacts of inflation have also added to the list. He says compared to years ago, the price in materials skyrocketed.
"I'm amazed. In nine years, what these buildings have gone up in price. We went from what the price is to build it, concrete and everything, it's going to take that much just to put the building back on the concrete that's already here," said Hartke.
The Hartke Swine Center has been a pillar in the community for over 100 years. Despite the recent damage, Hartke and his people are pushing through.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
