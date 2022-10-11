CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Strong Towns is an organization that analyzes the failures of the post-war city development patterns while providing cities with the knowledge and tools for improvement.
CEO Charles Marohn explains how Champaign and Urbana could both use some developments.
“Champaign and Urbana are both great cities. But they both are burdened with the post-war development pattern. I think there’s a lot to build on here. College towns are always exciting, there’s a lot of ideas percolating around and I just want to help nudge things in a different direction.” said Marohn.
Strong Towns ties in with the Illinois Bike Summit because they are having these conversations and addressing issues in city development regarding transportation, pedestrians, and bikers.
City of Urbana Planner Lily Wilcock says it's important to have these conversations.
“Today is just starting that healthier conversation and dialogue about future developments. Can we keep growing the way we’re growing, incentivizing development the way we incentivize development? Or is there like a more sustainable, financial, and environmental way of approaching development and building a community that has needs.” stated Wilcock.
The event did not propose any future city development plans. The Strong Towns President simply provided some insight on how things could be improved.
The Illinois Bike Summit will officially begin tomorrow at the I-Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.