MACOMB, Ill. (WAND) - A Western Illinois University student who was shot at a residence hall is expected to fully recover.
According to NBC affiliate WGEM, a school spokesperson made the announcement Tuesday. WIU is not releasing any other information about the victim due to the family's request for privacy.
Police said the victim's roommate, 18-year-old Kavion Poplous, shot him on Sept. 15 at Thompson Hall. The victim went to a hospital and was transferred to a second hospital before getting surgery.
Poplous turned himself in to Chicago police on the afternoon of Sept. 16. A warrant for his arrest included charges of attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
As of Monday, the suspect was still held at the Cook County Jail.
