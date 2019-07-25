DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur Public Schools are teaming up with the building trades and Habitat for Humanity to build houses in Decatur.
The program, which has its first home currently under construction, gives DPS students the opportunity to get experience in the construction trades under the guidance of labor representatives. It comes at a time when many high school students are looking at the trades rather than incurring large amounts of college debt.
“If you want to earn a good living you don’t have to go to college,” said Ed Walton of Decatur Public Schools. “There are good paying careers right here in Decatur.”
The building trades are looking for qualified students who are able to learn a skill as more of their members are reaching retirement age.
Habitat for Humanity provides the building materials and finds buyers for the homes.