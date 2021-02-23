ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois saw a near-record level of gun sales in 2020 and ranked among the highest when compared to other states.
A SafeHome.org study found Illinois was in the top 15 of all states in total gun sales in 2020. The state had its second-highest year for firearm sales in its history.
The study included the following additional findings about Illinois:
- 2020 Total Sales: 529,840 (15th)
- 2020 Per Capita Sales: 0.057 (40th)
- 2000-2020 Total Sales Change: 225% (17th)
- 2000-2020 Per Capita Sales Change: 200% (12th)
Across the United States, the study found gun sales increased by 158 percent from 2000 to 2020. Gun sales rose in every state since 2000, with the majority rising by triple digits.
SafeHome.org attributed the recent spike in gun sales to the COVID-19 pandemic and to social and political unrest that hadn't been seen since the 1960's and the Civil War.
