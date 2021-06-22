SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - Sullivan police announced the police department is ending its K-9 program.
A statement from police said there are "too many reasons to list," but noted the main reason is "current laws and attacks in law enforcement."
"It's the political side of it, but also, just going on a single-purpose dog, it's not as beneficial as a dual-purpose, of course," said Sullivan Police Chief Andrew Pistorius. "So, under use of force laws, our community, our small department, it's just not as feasible."
Officers plan to return the raised and donated money to donators or give it to another worthwhile cause. Police are taking suggestions about what that cause should be.
"We do greatly appreciate all the support from the citizens of Sullivan, Moultrie County and many other people that donated and supports the Sullivan PD and our community," police said in their statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.