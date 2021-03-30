MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) – The death of an Illinois State Trooper has prompted a call for action across the country as the family of Trooper Todd Hanneken prepares to lay him to rest.
"He has given up his life for us and I think it is a big honor of him and a big honor for him supporting us,” Terry Kenny, who owns the Ace Hardware store in Mt. Zion said.
The group “Flag Man’s Mission Continues” is hoping to place 2,000 flags along the route Trooper Hanneken’s body will travel as the community prepares to say its final good-bye. Kenny’s store is selling small American flags to help make that happen.
"I think it is a great show of community and spirit showing the support for him,” Kenny said.
Hanneken, 45, died in a single car crash last week outside of Bondville. His death is hitting across the country. More than 1,000 miles away, a young boy who runs one mile for every fallen first responder took to the track in honor of Trooper Hanneken Monday evening.
"First responders are true heroes and if it takes a kid for people to realize that they are truly incredible, I will continue to do that.,” Zechariah Cartledge, the founder of Running for Heroes, Inc., said.
Cartledge’s mile long mission is to show trooper Hanneken’s family, friends, and fellow officers that people care. Even strangers.
"I hope that they just find comfort through the run and everyone else supporting him,” Cartledge said.
Cartledge has been running for fallen first responders for three years and so far he has ran more 860 miles.
The group placing the flags along the procession route was started by Larry, “the flag man,” Eckhardt in 2005 after he attended a soldier’s funeral and did not see very man American flags.
It is estimated that during his 15-years of giving back, Eckhardt places close to 500,000 flages in no less than 14 states. Eckhardt died of cancer last year.
Volunteers will meet at the Mt. Zion Intermediate School parking lot at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday to start placing flags in the ground.
Trooper Hanneken’s funeral is private, but the community is asked to line the procession route to show its support for him.
Procession Details Below:
Departure: Mt. Zion Intermediate School – Thursday, April 1, 2021 immediately following funeral services and first responder walkthrough.
- Leave 310 S. Henderson St., Mt Zion, IL 62549
- Follow S. Henderson St. to W. Main St.
- Head west on W. Main St.
- Head north on N. Baltimore Ave. to US-36 E
- Turn right onto US-36 E
- Continue on US-36 E to Long Creek Rd.
- Turn right onto Long Creek Rd.
- Turn right onto Camp Warren Rd.
- Turn left onto N. Kruse Rd.
- Turn right onto IL-121 N
- Take IL-121 N to Wildwood Dr. in Mount Zion
- Turn left onto Wildwood Dr.
- Turn left onto Woodland Dr.
- Interment – Mt. Zion Township Cemetery, 725 Woodland Dr., Mt Zion, IL 62549
