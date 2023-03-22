CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - With Women's History Month still in full swing, we spoke with a few women-owned businesses in Champaign to see what business is like.
Apricot Lane is a clothing boutique on South Neil Street in Champaign. This mother-daughter duo purchased the boutique back in June of 2019.
“When we were on campus obviously, we had most college aged clothes in our store. We didn’t move too far off campus but unfortunately, we don’t get the college students like we used to. So now we have gotten to broaden our age range here in the store. We actually have the mother-daughter in mind to come in and shop and both of you could find several items that you would like to purchase to add to your wardrobe.” said Manager, Lindsey Murphy.
Located in the heart of Downtown Champaign is plant nursery, Planted. Co-owners Kristyn McReakin and Riley Ramirez say they feel lots of support from the community.
“I feel very supported by not only just the women in the area and women-owned businesses but just in general as a business owner like I feel very empowered in the community that we have and that we can lean on other businesses and people that we have met to continue the support and lean on them when we need them.” said Ramirez.
For a list of more locally women-owned businesses, click here.
